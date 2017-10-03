Film Chor Machaye Shor is being screened in the country: Sh Rashid
ISLAMABAD, October 3: : Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid has said film “chor machaye shor ” is being screened in the country.
“PML-N has decided to adopt confrontational path against the institutions. Amendment has been made in the constitution to save a disqualified person. Chor machye shor film is being relayed in the country (thief is boisterous about malaise of thieving), he said this while talking to a private TV channel after re-e-election of Nawaz
Sharif as PML-N president here Tuesday.
He held bill has been passed to save an individual. It seems as if PML-N has decided to clash with the institutions, he added.
Hitting hard PPP he said Asif Zardari is not interested in any thing. He wants that a man of his own choice is appointed as NAB chairman, he held.
He went on to say PPP is no more in electoral arena. Election will be contested between PML-N and PTI now in Punjab, he remarked. “I could not come to know when and how the bill was passed in National Assembly (NA), he stated. -Online
