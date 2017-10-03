Don’t consult those giving wrong advice for personal gains, Shehbaz advises Nawaz

Image result for shehbaz sharif

ISLAMABAD, October 3: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif advised his brother Nawaz Sharif in an address on Tuesday to consult his party workers over matters instead of ‘those new leaders merely concerned with designation and cars’.
The CM Punjab was addressing general council of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at convention centre Islamabad, where Nawaz was unopposed re-elected president of the party.
“Call party leaders and workers for consultations and make decisions
in light of those meetings,” he said.
He said all the provincial chapters of the PML-N elected Nawaz Sharif as president, leaving no chance for the opposition to show resistance.
He said no one opposed the dictator that took over on October 12, 1999 and also introduced Provisional Constitution Order (PCO).
“Is accountability only for the Sharif family?” he said.
On the subject of Nawaz’s re-election as party president today, the CM Punjab said that the former prime minister was re-elected legally through the power of the parliament.
Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz worked endlessly to banish dark from the country, adding that 800MW of electricity will be added to the national grid over the next 14 months.
In the past, money has been embezzled which were meant for the electricity projects, he said. Today, the PML-N has re-elected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the party’s president for a period of four years. Nawaz has been elected unopposed as no one else contested against him. On Monday, the PML-N central working committee approved an amendment to the party’s constitution, paving Nawaz’s way to lead the party following his disqualification from the Supreme Court.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Musharraf’s fellows sitting left and right with Nawaz; mocks Zulfiqar Khosa
IHC dismisses Ishaq Dar’s petition challenging corruption proceedings
Disqualified Nawaz Sharif re-elected Party President
COAS, Corps Commanders discuss law and order, border issues during meeting
Top U.S General accuses ISI of maintaining links to terrorist groups
Don’t consult those giving wrong advice for personal gains, Shehbaz advises Nawaz
Film Chor Machaye Shor is being screened in the country: Sh Rashid
Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Japan: Nasser Khan Janjua
Qalandars’ Rising Stars initiative ‘discovering talent, changing lives’: Elliott
Shahid Afridi joins Karachi Kings for PSL 3
Mitchell Starc set for comeback from injury
Myanmar to take back Rohingya from latest influxes only

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved