Top U.S General accuses ISI of maintaining links to terrorist groups

Image result for Top U.S General accuses ISI of maintaining links to terrorist groups

WASHINGTON, October 3: The top US military officer said on Tuesday that he believed that Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) directorate, had ties to militant groups.
US officials have long been frustrated by what they term Pakistan’s unwillingness to act against militant groups including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.
“It is clear to me that the ISI has connections with terrorist groups,” Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.-Agencies

