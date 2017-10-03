COAS, Corps Commanders discuss law and order, border issues during meeting
RAWALPINDI, October 3: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a meeting of corps commanders on Tuesday to discuss matters relating to security and defence. Sources s reported on Tuesday that the country’s law and order situation and border issues discussed at the meeting held at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi. The progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and infrastructure development in the tribal areas of the country were also reviewed.-Agencies
