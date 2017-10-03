Musharraf’s fellows sitting left and right with Nawaz; mocks Zulfiqar Khosa
ISLAMABAD, October 3: Disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa has said that now PM-LN is not that which struggled against dictator as Musharraf fellows are sitting left and right with them.
Talking to media on Tuesday, Khosa reminded that when Nawaz and Shehbaz were out of country then he faced the wrath of dictator and he kept PMLN alive in Punjab but today those people are sitting with them who were part of Musharraf’s cabinet.
“Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Daniyal Aziz, Raza Hayat Haraj, Marvi Memon, Ameer Muqaam and Awais Leghari were part of Musharraf’s cabinet,” he mentioned.
He kept on saying that those who used abusive language against judiciary or insulted opposition were included in cabinet otherwise they did nothing for country, neither controlled petroleum prices nor finished load shedding, he added.
“Shehbaz Sharif gestured Nawaz to avoid advices of these people,” he said. “Nawaz Sharif is issuing wrong version that Pakistan will not forgive, Pakistan will not forgive those who changed two nation theory for personal gains and produced “Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai” line of thinking,” he concluded. -Online
Musharraf’s fellows sitting left and right with Nawaz; mocks Zulfiqar Khosa
ISLAMABAD, October 3: Disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa has said that now PM-LN is not that which struggled against dictator as Musharraf fellows are sitting left and right with them.
Talking to media on Tuesday, Khosa reminded that when Nawaz and Shehbaz were out of country then he faced the wrath of dictator and he kept PMLN alive in Punjab but today those people are sitting with them who were part of Musharraf’s cabinet.
“Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Daniyal Aziz, Raza Hayat Haraj, Marvi Memon, Ameer Muqaam and Awais Leghari were part of Musharraf’s cabinet,” he mentioned.
He kept on saying that those who used abusive language against judiciary or insulted opposition were included in cabinet otherwise they did nothing for country, neither controlled petroleum prices nor finished load shedding, he added.
“Shehbaz Sharif gestured Nawaz to avoid advices of these people,” he said. “Nawaz Sharif is issuing wrong version that Pakistan will not forgive, Pakistan will not forgive those who changed two nation theory for personal gains and produced “Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai” line of thinking,” he concluded. -Online