Effective border management of Durand Line needed

Time was when a person like Z. A. Bhutto’ s calibre was foreign minister who had a grasp over Foreign affairs which he knew like the back of his hand. He was fluent in English and spoke with a lot of confidence. Today a mediocre like Khawaja Safdar heads the same foreign ministry which once was looked after by Bhutto. What a nosedive!His performance in the various intellectual forums which he addressed during his recent visit to the US exposed him to the hilt. In reply to a question in one of such forums he made a statement which must have turned the Founder of the Nation in his grave as it amounted to negation of two- nation theory which formed the basis of struggle for Pakistan. Did Khakhan Abbasi not find a better person in his party for looking after the portfolio of foreign minister? With a friend like him he doesn’t need any enemy!
The foreign minister should have lobbied for American monetary assistance in building umpteen military forts along the Durand Line from Bajuar to South Waziristan and told the American media that the only effective way to end cross border terrorism is to strengthen border management on the Pak-Afghan border—- a task which could be completed in double quick time only if foreign monetary assistance is provided to us because of its prohibitive cost. There is no gainsaying the fact that New Delhi doesn’t want it as in that case its mischievous activities against Pakistan would come to an end.

