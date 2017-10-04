Shehbaz for removal of Minister changing Khatm-e-Nubuwwat section
LAHORE, October 4: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has demanded the removal of the minister from the cabinet who changed the section pertaining to Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Law.
Addressing the workers convention on Wednesday, he said that they have fought several battles in the past. “The 2018 election will separate the wheat from the chaff,” he declared.
The chief minister said that the people plundering the national exchequer give lessons on TV. “Khan Sahib should tell what he did in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.
He said that Imran Khan climbed the mountains when dengue attacked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.-Agencies
