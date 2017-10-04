No evidence to establish Tareen’s influence for loan write-offs: CJP

Image result for Mian Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, on Wednesday, observed there was no documentary evidence to establish that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Secretary General Jahangir Tareen being a federal minister had used his influence for bank loan write-offs.
“Parliament is a sovereign body and we do not want to lay down a law which could be ‘Sword of Damocles’ for parliamentarians in the future,” the CJP remarked during the 39th hearing of a disqualification petition against PTI leaders Imran Khan and Tareen filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Hanif Abbasi.
Justice Nisar maintained that the basic purpose of the proceedings were to examine whether there was an element of corruption or deception in the representatives of the people. “Therefore, we are hearing the case with patience,” he said.
Expressing wonder the CJP said, if the disqualification case against the PTI leader was similar to the Panamagate case then why were both matters not heard by the same larger bench of the apex court.
Meanwhile, in his arguments Tareen’s counsel Sikander Bashir objected over the petitioner’s locus standi. “The petitioner did not come in the Supreme Court with clean hands,” he upheld.
The hearing has been adjourned until Thursday.-Agencies

