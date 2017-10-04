People proved top court’s verdict not ‘real verdict’: Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, October 4: Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif has said on Wednesday that the people have proved that the top court s verdict which disqualified him was not the real verdict.
He addressed convention of workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in AlHamra Art Centre.
In his address, Nawaz Sharif said that nefarious designs would not keep Pakistan from progressing. He said that he wishes to shower flowers on every single voter of NA-120 constituency for supporting Maryam Nawaz whilst he was getting his wife Kulsoom Nawaz getting treated for her lymph nodes cancer. Nawaz Sharif assured the charged workers that sanctity of their votes would be restored. He acknowledged the slogan which loosely translates into ‘black blazers (lawyers) are voters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’. The three-time elected premier said that the the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had promised the masses that power outages would be curbed in their tenure and their efforts stand vindicated. He said that industries are flourishing today and Karachi is returning to normalcy. He said that the victory of NA-120 by-polls have become a golden page in the book of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz s history. The ousted premier reiterated that the reason cited for his disqualification was beyond his comprehension. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the top court on July 28 in a corruption case over Panama Leaks and was stripped of the presidency of the political party owing to the code of the election commission. – Agencies
