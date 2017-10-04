NAB Chairman’s post: PTI rejects names finalised by govt and Opposition
ISLAMABAD, October 4: In a third meeting, the government and Opposition Wednesday finalised three names each for the appointment of the new chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
However, the names were rejected by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
According to our correspondent, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has proposed names of retired Justice Rehmat Jafri, retired Justice Ijaz Chaudhry and Director General of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan. Opposition leader Khursheed Shah has suggested the names of retired Justice Faqeer Mohammad Khokhar, retired Justice Javed Iqbal and former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan Ishtiaq Ahmed for the office of NAB chief. The important office of the NAB chairman would fall vacant after the retirement of incumbent chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Oct 10. On the other hand, PTI has rejected the names. While speaking to Samaa, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government and PPP ‘are in a collusion’ to appoint the NAB chief. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has also not proposed names for the NAB chairman. “We believe that the new chairman will be ‘Part 2’ of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry,” Qureshi said, claiming that Aftab Sultan – who is said to be most favourite for the slot – has held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London. Khursheed Shah hopes that the names will be finalised by Oct 8. – Agencies
