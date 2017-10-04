Dar Assets Reference case: Accountability Court summons two more witnesses on October 12
ISLAMABAD, October 4: The prosecution witnesses have presented record in Accountability Court (AC) during the course of hearing of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income reference against finance minister Ishaq Dar.
The court while summoning two more witnesses including Shahid Aziz and Tariq Javed on next hearing has adjourned the hearing of case till October 12.
AC judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.
During the course of hearing prosecutor witnesses filed record in the court and also confirmed the authenticity of the record while recording their statements.
The two witnesses including Ishtiaq Ahmad from Inland Revenue and the second , a senior vice president of a private bank appeared in the court
During hearing witnesses said that Ishaq Dar was holding personal account in private bank Details of bank accounts of Ishaq Dar and his family were provided to NAB on August 28. .
He further said that Ishaq Dar had got opened the bank account of CEOHD Security Company on his wife’s name Tabassum Ishaq Dar in 2001 in this bank at Lahore.
On April 16, 2003 company director Naeem Mehboob asked for changing the address of company.
On it AC judge Muhmamd Bashir remarked, who have prepared all these documents?
On it witness Ishtiaq Ahmad said all documents were evolved through bank computer.
NAB officer said that all documents are lying with with investigation officer.
Ishtiaq Ahmad further said that he appeared before NAB on August 28 again and bank manager said him to file all record before NAB.
Counsel of Ishaq Dar Khawaja Harris completed cross examination of the witness.
Khawaja Harris counsel for former PM Nawaz Sharif represented Finance Minister Ishaq Dar however before this, .
The court while adjourning the hearing of case till October 12 summoned 2 more witnesses including Shahid Aziz and Tariq Javed and issued their summons.-Online
