De Villiers returns for Bangladesh ODIs

Image result for De Villiers returns for Bangladesh ODIs

OHANNESBURG: AB de Villiers will be back in South African colours for the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh starting on October 15.
Star batsman De Villiers was not available for the Test series against Bangladesh, but is due to play for the Titans in a first-class match this weekend – his first appearance in a first-class match since January 2016.
De Villiers gave up the one-day captaincy after the Champions Trophy in England earlier this year, enabling Faf du Plessis to be captain in all three international formats.
Left-handed batsman JP Duminy, who retired from Test cricket after a poor tour of England, will also be in what looks a powerful batting line-up.
Fast bowler Dane Paterson is the only player in the squad who has not yet appeared in a one-day international.
South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada.

