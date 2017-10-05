‘Not the first time it happened’: Azhar Ali rues batting collapse against Sri Lanka
DUBAI: Ace batsman Azhar Ali believes the target Sri Lanka set for Pakistan in the first Test match was achievable, but the top order was, unfortunately, unable to produce a good inning.
Despite the fact that two days have gone by after Pakistan lost the Test match to Sri Lanka, the game’s disappointing result is still a major topic of discussion, even in the practice sessions.
Speaking to media earlier on Thursday, Ali said batting on the fifth day of Test matches has usually been challenging.
“This is not the first time; Pakistan has lost on many occasions, chasing a meagre target to bag victory,” he said, adding that the team would come back to the Dubai Test match.
Praising the veteran Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath, Ali revealed Pakistan had a plan to counter his spinning technique, but the trick didn’t click.
Herath — a long-time nemesis of Pakistan — not only completed his 400th Test wicket this time but has, overall, taken 100 wickets in 20 Test matches against the national team.
Replying to a question by this correspondent regarding his 5,000-Test-run milestone, Ali commented that it was a moment of pride for him to secure this feat in the seventh year of his career.
Ali — the backbone of Pakistan’s batting line-up — has become the eighth batsman to complete 5,000 runs in Test matches.
“I want to continue to score well and intend to guiding youngsters [the same way] former skippers Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan used to,” he said, before adding with a smile: “Although, I am not capable of as those two greats were!”
‘Not the first time it happened’: Azhar Ali rues batting collapse against Sri Lanka
DUBAI: Ace batsman Azhar Ali believes the target Sri Lanka set for Pakistan in the first Test match was achievable, but the top order was, unfortunately, unable to produce a good inning.
Despite the fact that two days have gone by after Pakistan lost the Test match to Sri Lanka, the game’s disappointing result is still a major topic of discussion, even in the practice sessions.
Speaking to media earlier on Thursday, Ali said batting on the fifth day of Test matches has usually been challenging.
“This is not the first time; Pakistan has lost on many occasions, chasing a meagre target to bag victory,” he said, adding that the team would come back to the Dubai Test match.
Praising the veteran Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath, Ali revealed Pakistan had a plan to counter his spinning technique, but the trick didn’t click.
Herath — a long-time nemesis of Pakistan — not only completed his 400th Test wicket this time but has, overall, taken 100 wickets in 20 Test matches against the national team.
Replying to a question by this correspondent regarding his 5,000-Test-run milestone, Ali commented that it was a moment of pride for him to secure this feat in the seventh year of his career.
Ali — the backbone of Pakistan’s batting line-up — has become the eighth batsman to complete 5,000 runs in Test matches.
“I want to continue to score well and intend to guiding youngsters [the same way] former skippers Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan used to,” he said, before adding with a smile: “Although, I am not capable of as those two greats were!”