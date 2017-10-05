Dazzling Karachi airshow marks 70 years of Pak-UK friendship
KARACHI, October 5: The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft thrilled Karachi audiences in an air show display at Sea View on Thursday. The air show started at 02:00 pm on Sea View Road and was attended by the British High Commissioner, senior officials from the British Council and the Pakistan Air Force. The public of Karachi were also there in huge numbers to witness the joint air show, which marks the first time the Red Arrows have performed a full display in Pakistan in 20 years. The British Council also set up a pop up library at Sea View which included digital wall with a curated collection of e-books and an information booth. Speaking at the event, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team’s Supervisor, Squadron Leader Mike Ling, who is known as Red 10, said: “The strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship is highlighted by this joint airshow by the Red Arrows and the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft. The visit by the Red Arrows this year is also historic as it marks 70 years of UK-Pakistan relations. “We are thankful to the officers and men of Pakistan’s Southern Air Command for their generosity and support in hosting us for this visit”. Earlier on Thursday the Red Arrows visited Pakistan Air Force’s Masroor Base where they were welcomed by senior officials from the Pakistan Air Force. The Pakistan Air Force and the British Council co-hosted this event. In addition to ministers and dignitaries, schoolchildren from the PAF Saleem Nawaz Fazaia College had the opportunity to interact and engage with the Red Arrow and JF-17 Thunder pilots. Speaking at the event, the Country Director for the British Council in Pakistan Ms Rosemary Hilhorst OBE said: “The British Council is delighted to have such a strong partnership with the Pakistan Air Force in education supporting its schools and colleges. – Agencies
