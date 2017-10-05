The appointment of new chairman NAB is going to be a very tricky issue. The leaders of the House and Opposition in the NA are going to appoint him and there is no denying the fact that many leaders of the ruling party as well as the PPP are involved in mega corruption cases . If the present set up in NA continues odds are that the PML(N) and the PPP would have a big say in the appointment of new chairman NAB. How on earth can anybody than a blue eyed boy of these two political parties get this coveted job? His credentials would be doubted by the people at large who want a fair and impartial handling of all References in the NAB against leading political personalities of the country pending decision which won’t be possible unless the new chairman NAB is selected by the supreme court.
What the future holds for this country depends on the fate of judicial proceedings currently underway in the various courts of the country in the alleged corruption cases in which the top political leadership of the country is involved. The reputation of judiciary is at stake. Let us hope that it would come up to the expectations of the common man by deciding the undertrial cases on merit and merit alone.
From where will we get a neutral Chairman NAB?
