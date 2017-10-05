Pakistan fighting world’s largest war against terror: PM
ISLAMABAD, October 5: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has on Thursday said that the solution to the country’s problems lies in strengthening of democracy.
Addressing the foundation day ceremony of Lawrence College Ghora Gali in Murree on Thursday, he said that Pakistan is fighting the world’s largest war against terror and over two hundred thousand troops are engaged in this war.
The prime minister said that Pakistan has rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
Abbasi referred to the challenges confronting the country and said these can best be tackled by promoting and strengthening democratic process.
He said that despite challenges the country is progressing and overcoming its difficulties.
Today Pakistan is counted among those members of the international community that enjoy a respectable position, he said.-Agencies
