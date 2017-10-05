Pakistan fighting world’s largest war against terror: PM

Image result for Pakistan fighting world's largest war against terror: PM

ISLAMABAD, October 5: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has on Thursday said that the solution to the country’s problems lies in strengthening of democracy.
Addressing the foundation day ceremony of Lawrence College Ghora Gali in Murree on Thursday, he said that Pakistan is fighting the world’s largest war against terror and over two hundred thousand troops are engaged in this war.
The prime minister said that Pakistan has rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
Abbasi referred to the challenges confronting the country and said these can best be tackled by promoting and strengthening democratic process.
He said that despite challenges the country is progressing and overcoming its difficulties.
Today Pakistan is counted among those members of the international community that enjoy a respectable position, he said.-Agencies

News In Pictures

India will have to pay heavy price if it didn’t stop aggression: DG ISPR
News anchor Arshad Sharif threatened by senior IB officer during PEMRA hearing
NA passes bill to restore Khatm-i-Naboowat declaration to original form in Elections Act 2017
US can’t scapegoat Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan: FO
18 martyred, many injured in Balochistan shrine blast
Pakistan fighting world’s largest war against terror: PM
Dazzling Karachi airshow marks 70 years of Pak-UK friendship
‘Not the first time it happened’: Azhar Ali rues batting collapse against Sri Lanka
De Villiers returns for Bangladesh ODIs
No Indian troops in Afghanistan because of Pakistan: US Defence Secretary
Ishaq Dar will be behind the bars within three months: Fawad Chaudhry
Dar Assets Reference case: Accountability Court summons two more witnesses on October 12

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved