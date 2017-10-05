18 martyred, many injured in Balochistan shrine blast

NASEERABAD: At least 18 people were killed and many injured in a suicide blast at the Fatehpur shrine in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi district.
Deputy Commissioner Asadullah Kakar confirmed the death toll and said, “A suicide bomber blew himself up after he was intercepted by police guards on duty outside the shrine”.
“The suicide bomber struck outside the shrine at a time when it was packed with people, attending anniversary celebrations of Syed Cheesal Shah,” Kakar said.
He also confirmed that one police constable was killed while attempting to stop the suicide bomber from entering the shrine.
Two other policemen were also injured in the blast. The injured were transferred to DHQ hospital for treatment.
The local administration also declared an emergency at hospitals in Sibbi and Dera Murad Jamali.
Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said he had received news of the blast and has instructed concerned authorities to respond immediately.
Security forces reached the spot and cordoned the area after the incident.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has condemned the attack on the shrine. He said terrorists have no religion and the killers of Baloch people are enemies of the state.
The premier added that the state will respond with full force and will not allow terrorists to disturb the peace of the nation.
He also ordered the best possible medical care for the injured.
Earlier in February, at least 88 people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked the crowded Sufi shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, injuring up to 343 others.
In November 2016, at least 52 people including women and children were killed and more than 100 injured in a suicide blast in Shah Noorani shrine near Hub in Balochistan’s Lasbella district.-Agencies

