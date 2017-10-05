News anchor Arshad Sharif threatened by senior IB officer during PEMRA hearing
RAWALPINDI, October 5″ : A senior officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has threatened ARY News anchor Arshad Sharif in presence of the Council of Complaints (CoC) of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and lawyers, sources reported on Thursday.
“The IB officer, in presence of the CoC members, lawyers and three other senior IB officers, said he would drag me,” senior anchor Arshad Sharif said
The ARY News anchor was summoned by the PEMRA over the letter he showed in his programme on September 25 and September 27. The anchor alleged that former PM Nawaz Sharif had directed the IB on July 10 to keep watch on the listed legislators, mostly belonging to the PML-N. The list is said to contain the names of over 37 lawmakers suspected of having links with banned terrorist and sectarian outfits
“The officer even tried to pressurise the CoC members, which he pointed out to PEMRA,” Arshad Sharif said.-Agencies
