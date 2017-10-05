India will have to pay heavy price if it didn’t stop aggression: DG ISPR

  • Says no hideout of any terrorist organization in Pakistan
  • Says Rangers were deployed at NAB court amid security threat

Related image

RAWALPINDI, October 5: DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that India will have to pay the heavy price if it did not stop aggression.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that they are facing continuous threats from India.
“The number of ceasefire violations is highest in 2017,” he maintained.
The DG ISPR said that there is no hideout of any terrorist organization in Pakistan. “The impression of the Martial Law and interference of the Army in politics is not correct,” he added.
He said that the Army was not a party in the JIT and it implemented the court orders. “There cannot be a compromise on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBHU),” he maintained.
The DG ISPR said that the Rangers were deployed in the accountability court due to security threats. “The ministers were stopped for not possessing a permission card,” he added.
He said that silence too has a language and for this reason, the Corps Commander Conference declaration was not released.-Agencies

News In Pictures

India will have to pay heavy price if it didn’t stop aggression: DG ISPR
News anchor Arshad Sharif threatened by senior IB officer during PEMRA hearing
NA passes bill to restore Khatm-i-Naboowat declaration to original form in Elections Act 2017
US can’t scapegoat Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan: FO
18 martyred, many injured in Balochistan shrine blast
Pakistan fighting world’s largest war against terror: PM
Dazzling Karachi airshow marks 70 years of Pak-UK friendship
‘Not the first time it happened’: Azhar Ali rues batting collapse against Sri Lanka
De Villiers returns for Bangladesh ODIs
No Indian troops in Afghanistan because of Pakistan: US Defence Secretary
Ishaq Dar will be behind the bars within three months: Fawad Chaudhry
Dar Assets Reference case: Accountability Court summons two more witnesses on October 12

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved