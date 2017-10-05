India will have to pay heavy price if it didn’t stop aggression: DG ISPR
Says no hideout of any terrorist organization in Pakistan
Says Rangers were deployed at NAB court amid security threat
RAWALPINDI, October 5: DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that India will have to pay the heavy price if it did not stop aggression.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that they are facing continuous threats from India.
“The number of ceasefire violations is highest in 2017,” he maintained.
The DG ISPR said that there is no hideout of any terrorist organization in Pakistan. “The impression of the Martial Law and interference of the Army in politics is not correct,” he added.
He said that the Army was not a party in the JIT and it implemented the court orders. “There cannot be a compromise on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBHU),” he maintained.
The DG ISPR said that the Rangers were deployed in the accountability court due to security threats. “The ministers were stopped for not possessing a permission card,” he added.
He said that silence too has a language and for this reason, the Corps Commander Conference declaration was not released.-Agencies
