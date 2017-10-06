Imam-ul-Haq called up to Pakistan’s ODI squad

Pakistan have left out former ODI captain Azhar Ali from their squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka in the UAE. The 15-man squad includes the uncapped batsman Imam-ul-Haq, who is the nephew of former captain and current chairman of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq.
“The Champions Trophy team has been retained except Azhar Ali, who has been rested for the ODI series to gain full fitness,” said Inzamam said. “Imam-ul-Haq has been selected in the squad, keeping his performance in the domestic circuit, and to give a chance to a youngster in home conditions.”
Imam, 21, has been on the selectors’ radar for the last two years. He scored 848 runs at 49.88 last season, with three hundreds including a double-century for Habib Bank Limited. He has played 13 List A games this year, averaging 31.84 with three half-centuries.
While Azhar’s absence in the squad has been put down to managing his workload, ESPNcricinfo understands that Inzamam, as chief selector, has never been enthusiastic about his inclusion in the ODI side. He was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the side after the series loss to Australia at the start of the year, and subsequently didn’t play the ODI series in the West Indies. He was included for Pakistan’s victorious Champions Trophy squad, but now once again finds himself out of the limited-overs side.
Squad: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Imad Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Ruman Raees, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq
