The foreign minister should have underscored to the Americans the importance of foolproof border management at Durand Line during his recent visit to the US by asking Washington and heads of European countries to help assist Pakistan financially by raising a fund in constructing a strong wall with fully equipped border military posts from Bajuar to South Waziristan as it is the only feasible and effective way to check cross border terrorism.Instead he said many things which had no relevance to Pakistan’ s security.
On its part our army has been busy enforcing a strict regimen of border management but permanent solution of this problem lies in completely sealing the Durand Line by raising a wall and manning it at vintage points with army check posts.This is going to be a herculean task involving a heavy expenditure but it is a bitter pill which this nation would be ready to swallow as it is fed up with the unending flow of terrorism through Durand Line and it wants to see its back for good.Why did the foreign minister not tell his American hosts that if they sincerely want that the terrorists don’t enter freely either in Afghanistan or Pakistan they would have to help assist us financially in raising boundary wall on the Durand Line.
The Interior minister should also apprise the nation about the mode through which the Afghanis enter Pakistan these days.Has the government been applying a strict visa regimen on them or is it free-for- all and they are still entering Pakistan with rare abandon!
Solidification of Durand Line is a must
