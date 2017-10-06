Indian Bohra community members acknowledge Pak peaceful environment: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, October 6: Bohra community members belonging to various countries including Indian nationals are returning to their countries on culmination of their annual congregation held in Karachi during Muharram after more than two decades.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, more than 21,000 foreigners including nearly 12,000 Indians participated in this event which was organised during Muharram at Karachi from 22- 30 September after a gap of 21 years. Number of Indian citizens moving by road through Wagha border gate expressed their acknowledgment for peaceful environment and hospitality extended to them during the stay. Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab visited facilitation Centre established at Wahga border for their arrival and departure. -DNA

