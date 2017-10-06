PTI seeks JI’s support to replace NA opposition leader

ISLAMABAD, October 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Friday seeking his party’s support for changing the opposition leader in the National Assembly.
Qureshi met Siraj, JI General Secretary Liaqat Baloch and other senior leaders at their party’s headquarters in Lahore, according to Express News.
The PTI leader and the JI chief discussed the removal of incumbent Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah, who belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party.
Qureshi and Siraj also exchanged views on the appointment of
the next National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman. JI, which is also a coalition partner of the PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, has four votes in the NA. The PTI has been striving to replace Shah with Qureshi as the opposition leader in the NA and also managed to secure support from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. However, it is facing internal disagreements over the nomination of Qureshi for the slot.-Agencies

