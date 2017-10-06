Nawaz should be on ECL if he fails to appear before court: Babar Awan
ISLAMABAD, October 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has on Friday said that the name of former prime minister
Nawaz Sharif should be included in the Exit Control List (ECL) if he fails to appear before the court. Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said that despite facing trial in the accountability court, the former premier has left for London. The PTI leader said that it looks like Pakistan is a park for the Sharif family and their real home is Mayfair flats. It would be a joke with the law if Nawaz Sharif kept visiting London, he said. Babar Awan went on to say that Nawaz Sharif’s name should be included in the Exit Control List (ECL) if he fails to appear before the court.-Agencies
