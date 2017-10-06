Govt to bring amendments in judiciary & institutions: Sh Rashid
ISLAMABAD, October 6: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that after the disapproval of changes made in Khatm-i-Naboowat clause, the so-called ‘disqualified government’ wants to amend judiciary and departments on the basis of majority it holds in the National Assembly.
In a video message, Sheikh Rashid termed this step as foreign agenda, adding that he feels pity on the mental condition of the government. He also appealed the nation to remain awake as this month is important regarding political activities. AML chief further asked the incumbent government to tell the people for which purpose they want to bring these amendments. Earlier, NA unanimously approved oath related to Khatm-i-Naboowat in nomination papers in its original form. The Elections Act 2017 was presented by Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid in the House that was accepted by the participants. He clarified that nobody can think of impacting in any manner the provision regarding the finality of prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). -DNA
