Nawaz Sharif wants imposition of martial law in the country: Imran Khan
Says delay in FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will
benefit our enemies
Khan criticises Nawaz Sharif for speaking against the Army and judiciary
PTI Chairman Imran Khan welcoming Mufti Sajjad to the fold of PTI at CM House in Peshawar.
PESHAWAR, October 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that there are allegations of corruption on ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, ex-President Asif Ali Zardari and Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah, asking how they can help appoint unbiased chairman in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Addressing to journalists in Peshawar, he demanded the rapid merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. The old system is being retained in FATA to save status-quo and PTI will even protest for the cause if necessary, he added.
“Delay in FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will benefit our enemies,” he said. Imran Khan voiced the concerns of the people of FATA and told that there is no system in tribal areas and they require local body system as in other parts of the country. He stated that the elected representatives of FATA will be made part of provincial assembly after merger.
Talking further about the issue, he stressed to install a local body system in FATA by 2018 otherwise the area will remain background till 2030. “Operation Zarb-e-Azb brought peace, but we re giving an opportunity to terrorists and extremist elements by not merging FATA in KP,” he proclaimed.
He then reaffirmed the allegations of corruption, money laundering and tax evasion against Sharif family. He criticised Nawaz Sharif for speaking against the army and judiciary.
The PTI chief also alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted the imposition of martial law in the country. Imran Khan said he could not fathom the imposition of martial law in the country. “I don’t hear any voices in favour of martial law,” he said. “Nawaz is himself trying to have martial law imposed in the country,” he added. “The government is busy providing protocol to a person who has been disqualified by the courts,” he said. -DNA
