The traffic police of the federal capital is good for nothing. It has miserably failed to make the motor cyclists, the car drivers as well as private taxi, truck and wagon drivers to drive in the lanes on the roads earmarked for them. It has also failed to control overspeeding Traffic violations occur with rare abandon in front of the eyes of the traffic sergeants and they look the other way. No wonder one comes across umpteen cases of people dying or becoming physically incapacitated daily as a result of road accidents which are on the increase in the federal capital.
One is not aware whether or not there exist any effective system in the Islamabad’ sTraffic police set – up for checking fitness level of the vehicles that ply on the roads. One is not sure about their road worthiness. Even if any system exists it is not delivering as it is quite easy to get a fitness certificate by greasing the palms of the concernced traffic inspectors.
It goes without saying that most of Drivers plying vehicles on Islamabad’ s roads don’t have driving licences or even if they had, they are expired. Many of them are under age and are driving without driving licence. The overall situation is so pathetic that it would require a major overhauling in the Traffic department to set the things right.
Out of control road traffic
The traffic police of the federal capital is good for nothing. It has miserably failed to make the motor cyclists, the car drivers as well as private taxi, truck and wagon drivers to drive in the lanes on the roads earmarked for them. It has also failed to control overspeeding Traffic violations occur with rare abandon in front of the eyes of the traffic sergeants and they look the other way. No wonder one comes across umpteen cases of people dying or becoming physically incapacitated daily as a result of road accidents which are on the increase in the federal capital.
One is not aware whether or not there exist any effective system in the Islamabad’ sTraffic police set – up for checking fitness level of the vehicles that ply on the roads. One is not sure about their road worthiness. Even if any system exists it is not delivering as it is quite easy to get a fitness certificate by greasing the palms of the concernced traffic inspectors.
It goes without saying that most of Drivers plying vehicles on Islamabad’ s roads don’t have driving licences or even if they had, they are expired. Many of them are under age and are driving without driving licence. The overall situation is so pathetic that it would require a major overhauling in the Traffic department to set the things right.