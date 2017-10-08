Kabul asks Islamabad to hand over 5 top imprisoned militants for Afghan peace
PESHAWAR, October 8: Afghanistan has asked Pakistan to hand over its five top militant commanders imprisoned in the country. According to the government in Kabul, the militants can play a key role in Afghan peace and reconciliation process. Adviser to Afghan
President Ashraf Ghani on reconciliation and peace Affairs Muhammad Hanif Atmar recommended the names on the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York last month, an Afghan journalist working with Tolo TV Abulhaq Omeri told The Express Tribune.
According to the adviser, he had handed over the list to Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif comprising 35 commanders, five of whom have a say in Taliban Shura and could play a role for peace in the war-ravaged Afghanistan.-Agencies
