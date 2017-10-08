U.S forces aiding Daesh in Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai
NEWS DESK, October 8: Hamid Karzai, former president of Afghanistan, said that Daesh has emerged in Afghanistan in the past three to four years under the watch of US military and intelligence agencies, reported Russia Today.
In an interview with RT in London, published on October 4, Karzai said he has more than suspicions that US bases in Afghanistan are used to aid Daesh.
Karzai said that from 9/11 until today, there is more extremism in Afghanistan, despite spending billions of dollars.
He stated that the Afghan people ask that if the US came to Afghanistan to defeat extremism, “why do we have more of it today”.
“I get daily reports by the Afghan people that unmarked military helicopters supply Daesh in many parts of Afghanistan,” he said.
“We don’t want our country to be bombed with huge, destructive weapons. We want peace,” said Karzai, adding that the use of MOAB (mother of all bombs) by the US forces was an indication to North
Korea to show off US power, but it was an atrocity on the Afghan people.
On April 13 this year the US dropped one of its largest non-nuclear bombs on a tunnel complex reportedly used by Daesh in eastern Afghanistan. It was the first time such a weapon had been used in battle.
“Military action, especially by foreign forces, will not bring peace. Afghans need to evolve a consensus to reach out to everybody, including ‘sons of the soil’ Taliban, to seek a settlement,” he suggested.
The former president said the US needs to become a cooperative partner in the region, including with China, Russia, Pakistan and India, to bring peace.
With regards to Pakistan, Karzai said we have to live together with Pakistan. He said there are two strong contrasts in their relationship with Pakistan: “Pakistani people welcomed us when we became refugees. But they also did the horrible activity of supporting the Mujahideen [against Soviets] which weakened our society.”
Karzai said he hopes the new US policy for the region sees that Pakistan was used by the US against its neighbour for an inhumane purpose. He said they want to join hands with Pakistan to “salvage us from this deep conspiracy”.
When asked about Iran’s role in Afghanistan, Karzai said Iran is not at all the problem but in fact has been a tremendous help. “It is a country that is clearly against extremism,” said Karzai, adding that present Afghan President Ashraf Ghani should ensure that Afghanistan’s soil is not used against Iran, or any other neighbouring country for that matter.-Agencies
