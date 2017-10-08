Nawaz bashing Army, SC to save Sharif family’s corruption: Imran
Threatens agitation in Islamabad
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a huge public gathering in Buner on Sunday. – NNI
BUNER: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that his party will be on Islamabad’s roads in case Nawaz Sharif attempts to wriggle out of his present situation by strongarming state institutions.
Addressing a rally in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Imran remarked, “If Nawaz is punished for money laundering, all his wealth will be brought back to Pakistan”. He claimed Nawaz and “his ministers” are bashing the army and Supreme Court to save the Sharif family’s corruption. Continuing his tirade against ‘anti-democratic’ practices of political parties in the country, Imran condemned the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for being family dominated and lacking meritocracy. “I assure you [PPP chief] Bilawal has not walked a single kilometre in any part of Pakistan,” he claimed, adding that had there been merit in the party senior PPP leader Aitezaz Ahsan would have been party leader.
Imran also questioned the merit of Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz for assuming key roles in the PML-N and compared them to ignored senior PML-N leader Chauhdry Nisar Ali Khan.
The PTI chief criticised the ruling party for amending the Constitution to ensure the re-election of Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N president.
Terming Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi a ‘puppet’, he said the present premier still considers Nawaz as his prime minister.
Criticising Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics, Imran said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief sells his conscience for a ‘diesel permit’.
The PTI chairman termed the health insurance scheme, professional police, forestation campaign and establishment of micro-hydel stations as achievements of the maiden PTI-led KP government.
Earlier, thanking the people for voting the party to power after the 2013 General Elections, he said “I thank the people of KP for giving me the opportunity to start the ‘revolution’ from KP. God willing, this revolution will extend to the entire country in 2018. And in the next elections, we’ll take Buner too”.
Chief Minister Pervez Khattak addressed the gathering before the PTI chief. Locals MNAs and senior leaders of the provincial government were also present on stage.-Agencies
