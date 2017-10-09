THE GOVERNMENT VS THE STATE

In the truest sense today Pakistan is hanging between a ‘dead yesterday’ and an ‘unborn tomorrow’.
Mian Nawaz Sharif was Pakistan’s Prime Minister in the times gone by. He was adjudged ‘disqualified’ by the SC on account of his failure to prove himself Truthful & Trustworthy—and thus removed from his high office. In today’s Pakistan the Prime Minister’s high office is held by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. But the irony is that he still regards Mian Nawaz Sharif as the defacto Prime Minister. He has made this statement a number of times, and in practice too he has acted more as a proxy of Mian Nawaz Sharif than HE HIMSELF.
Meaning thereby that this country at a very critical juncture of its history stands virtually leaderless. The chosen leader declares he is no more than a shadow. And in the NAB cases, it is the STATE that is pitched against the ACCUSED (and vice versa). It is a great misfortune of the STATE that the government administering it is standing solidly behind the ACCUSED.
Isn’t this one of the great FARCES of history?
Precisely why I have stated that this country is hanging today between DEAD YESTERDAY and UNBORN TOMORROW.
How long will our TOMORROW take to get BORN?
“Today” stands EXTINCT.
