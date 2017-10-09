THE GOVERNMENT VS THE STATE

Echoes of the Heart
By: Ghulam Akbar-10-10-2017

THE GOVERNMENT
VS
THE STATE

In the truest sense today Pakistan is hanging between a ‘dead yesterday’ and an ‘unborn tomorrow’.
Mian Nawaz Sharif was Pakistan’s Prime Minister in the times gone by. He was adjudged ‘disqualified’ by the SC on account of his failure to prove himself Truthful & Trustworthy—and thus removed from his high office. In today’s Pakistan the Prime Minister’s high office is held by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. But the irony is that he still regards Mian Nawaz Sharif as the defacto Prime Minister. He has made this statement a number of times, and in practice too he has acted more as a proxy of Mian Nawaz Sharif than HE HIMSELF.
Meaning thereby that this country at a very critical juncture of its history stands virtually leaderless. The chosen leader declares he is no more than a shadow. And in the NAB cases, it is the STATE that is pitched against the ACCUSED (and vice versa). It is a great misfortune of the STATE that the government administering it is standing solidly behind the ACCUSED.
Isn’t this one of the great FARCES of history?
Precisely why I have stated that this country is hanging today between DEAD YESTERDAY and UNBORN TOMORROW.
How long will our TOMORROW take to get BORN?
“Today” stands EXTINCT.

News In Pictures

Nawaz bashing Army, SC to save Sharif family’s corruption: Imran
U.S forces aiding Daesh in Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai
Maryam, Safdar returning to face NAB court today
Justice (R) Javed Iqbal’s name finalised for NAB Chairman: Khursheed Shah
NAB references: This isn’t about accountability, it’s about revenge: Maryam Nawaz
Only dialogue can resolve Kashmir dispute: Ex-RAW Chief
Kabul asks Islamabad to hand over 5 top imprisoned militants for Afghan peace
Mohammad Amir ruled out of one-day series with shin injury
Pakistan trail Sri Lanka by 220 runs
South Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs
Construction of IP gas pipeline will completely change the face of Pakistan’s economy: Iranian Envoy
CPEC has nothing to do with territorial sovereignty disputes: China responds to U.S criticism

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved