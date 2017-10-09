Are the men of the cloth forming an election alliance?
The JUI(F) is shortly going to hold a moot of the religious political parties in its apparent bid to stich a political alliance among them on the pattern of the MMA which had paid them rich dividends in the past as a result of which they had been able to form their own government in the KPK.
In their heart of hearts the men of the cloth realise that single handedly they stand a remote chance of winning enough seats in the 2018 polls.However, if they do cobble up an alliance chances are that they might fare better in the next elections.Whether the JUI(F) leadership succeeds in its attempt to bring all the religious parties on one platform would be known soon but let us admit that the political future of the religious parties in this country lies in their unity and that is the reason why every one of them would give its eyeteeth for it.It would be interesting to see how do the the JI and the JUI( S) respond to this initiative of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.In case they decide to have a truck with the JUI( F) that would mean a major change in their policy and their certain parting of ways with the PTI.
They say there is no last word in politics.If those clerics who are political partners of the PTI realised that they stand more chances of political gains should they join forces with the JUI(F) they would certainly jump on its bandwagon.
