SC moved for disqualification of PML-N MPs for re-electing Nawaz as party president
LAHORE, October 9: PTI has filed petition in Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry seeking disqualification of PML-N parliamentarians who were behind re-election of former Prime Minister (PM)
Nawaz Sharif as president of PML-N after his disqualification in Panama case.
The petitioner PTI leader Gauhar Nawaz Sindhu took the plea in his petition that SC had disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama case and he remained no more eligible to hold the office of president of his party after court’s verdict.
The petitioner further said in the petition that Nawaz Sharif has been re-elected as president of PML-N through electoral reforms bill.
It was raised objection in the petition that the parliamentarians who cast their vote in favour of Nawaz Sharif in his re-election as president PML-N violated article 62-G of the constitution. Under article 62-G of the constitution any one who works against the dignity and ideology of the country can not be elected for public office
The petitioner prayed the court to disqualify all the parliamentarians who have approved the law in derogation of the constitution. -Online
SC moved for disqualification of PML-N MPs for re-electing Nawaz as party president
LAHORE, October 9: PTI has filed petition in Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry seeking disqualification of PML-N parliamentarians who were behind re-election of former Prime Minister (PM)
Nawaz Sharif as president of PML-N after his disqualification in Panama case.
The petitioner PTI leader Gauhar Nawaz Sindhu took the plea in his petition that SC had disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama case and he remained no more eligible to hold the office of president of his party after court’s verdict.
The petitioner further said in the petition that Nawaz Sharif has been re-elected as president of PML-N through electoral reforms bill.
It was raised objection in the petition that the parliamentarians who cast their vote in favour of Nawaz Sharif in his re-election as president PML-N violated article 62-G of the constitution. Under article 62-G of the constitution any one who works against the dignity and ideology of the country can not be elected for public office
The petitioner prayed the court to disqualify all the parliamentarians who have approved the law in derogation of the constitution. -Online