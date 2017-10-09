SC moved for disqualification of PML-N MPs for re-electing Nawaz as party president

Image result for SC moved for disqualification of PML-N MPs for re-electing Nawaz as party president

LAHORE, October 9: PTI has filed petition in Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry seeking disqualification of PML-N parliamentarians who were behind re-election of former Prime Minister (PM)
Nawaz Sharif as president of PML-N after his disqualification in Panama case.
The petitioner PTI leader Gauhar Nawaz Sindhu took the plea in his petition that SC had disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama case and he remained no more eligible to hold the office of president of his party after court’s verdict.
The petitioner further said in the petition that Nawaz Sharif has been re-elected as president of PML-N through electoral reforms bill.
It was raised objection in the petition that the parliamentarians who cast their vote in favour of Nawaz Sharif in his re-election as president PML-N violated article 62-G of the constitution. Under article 62-G of the constitution any one who works against the dignity and ideology of the country can not be elected for public office
The petitioner prayed the court to disqualify all the parliamentarians who have approved the law in derogation of the constitution. -Online

News In Pictures

Any misadventure from enemy to receive befitting response: COAS
Days of Pak dependence on U.S to meet its military requirements have ended: PM
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi calls on President
NAB can’t declare me proclaimed offender, haven’t received any notice: Hassan Nawaz
PTI expresses reservations about appointment of NAB Chairman
ANP, FATA, PPP members rally in Red Zone seeking KPK-FATA merger
My brothers live abroad and laws of Pak do not apply on them: Maryam Nawaz
SC moved for disqualification of PML-N MPs for re-electing Nawaz as party president
Accountability court to indict Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar on October 13
Pervez Khattak criticises Nawaz for pitching one institution against another, creating a threat to democracy
International Red Cross to “drastically” cut Afghan operations after attacks
Nawaz bashing Army, SC to save Sharif family’s corruption: Imran

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved