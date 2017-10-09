My brothers live abroad and laws of Pak do not apply on them: Maryam Nawaz
Says my crime is that I am daughter of Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, October 9: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that her brothers Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz will decide for themselves. “My brothers live abroad and the laws of Pakistan do not apply to them,” she said.
Maryam appeared before an accountability court located inside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad on Monday in connection with a reference filed prepared against her by NAB.
On October 2, the accountability court had issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of the former premier’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, and son-in-law Safdar. The court issued bailable warrants for Maryam.
On Monday, Maryam arrived at the court amid tight security and protocol by senior PML-N leaders and ministers. Her husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was arrested from Benazir Bhutto airport as the couple returned home from London the day before.
The 13-member team, including Imran Dogar who is an investigation officer of Park Lane Apartments reference, was also present at the airport. Capt Safdar has been shifted to NAB Rawalpindi office.
“Despite all reservations regarding the revengeful accountability, we have presented ourselves before the court,” she said while speaking to the media in the court after her appearance. “Politicians should appear before the people because they are answerable to the people.
” But those who have made a joke out of the Constitution and rule of justice and ousted their elected PM should also be held answerable, she added.
The former PM’s daughter said that while her family is arrested on airport when they voluntarily appear before the courts, there are some absconders who are never arrested even when they evade courts and hold public gatherings. “We are not going to be discouraged by these arrests, this will soon end,” she said. “I know that this case against me at NAB has been made up only because I am Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. But we are still appearing before the courts despite this revengeful accountability.”According to Maryam, what is absurd is the fact that despite the disqualification of Nawaz, the family is ‘still facing a trial’. “These cases against us will continue till Dooms Day,” she said. This is revenge and not accountability. My crime is that I am daughter of Nawaz Sharif.-DNA
