ANP, FATA, PPP members rally in Red Zone seeking KPK-FATA merger

Image result for ANP, FATA, PPP members rally in Red Zone seeking KPK-FATA merger

ISLAMABAD, October 9: Representatives of multiple political parties clashed with the law enforcers on Monday as they moved towards the Red Zone to record their protest seeking merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.
Workers of Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party and locals of FATA rallied in the federal capital today while the capital police checked their movement.
Barriers were erected at China Chowk however, law enforcers could not halt protesters’ movement.
Reportedly, senator Shahi Saeed, belonging to ANP led a group of workers in a violent clash with police personnel.
The police could not hinder protesters’ movement and they reached D-Chowk where ANP chief Iftikhar Hussain delivered an address to the workers.
The ANP leader claimed that security agencies, the government and the people want merger of Khyber Pahtukhwa province in FATA.
He asserted that the locals want an end to FCR and rule of the courts. The protesters announced to continue the agitation until the president announces the merger.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Any misadventure from enemy to receive befitting response: COAS
Days of Pak dependence on U.S to meet its military requirements have ended: PM
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi calls on President
NAB can’t declare me proclaimed offender, haven’t received any notice: Hassan Nawaz
PTI expresses reservations about appointment of NAB Chairman
ANP, FATA, PPP members rally in Red Zone seeking KPK-FATA merger
My brothers live abroad and laws of Pak do not apply on them: Maryam Nawaz
SC moved for disqualification of PML-N MPs for re-electing Nawaz as party president
Accountability court to indict Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar on October 13
Pervez Khattak criticises Nawaz for pitching one institution against another, creating a threat to democracy
International Red Cross to “drastically” cut Afghan operations after attacks
Nawaz bashing Army, SC to save Sharif family’s corruption: Imran

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved