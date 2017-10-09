ANP, FATA, PPP members rally in Red Zone seeking KPK-FATA merger
ISLAMABAD, October 9: Representatives of multiple political parties clashed with the law enforcers on Monday as they moved towards the Red Zone to record their protest seeking merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.
Workers of Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party and locals of FATA rallied in the federal capital today while the capital police checked their movement.
Barriers were erected at China Chowk however, law enforcers could not halt protesters’ movement.
Reportedly, senator Shahi Saeed, belonging to ANP led a group of workers in a violent clash with police personnel.
The police could not hinder protesters’ movement and they reached D-Chowk where ANP chief Iftikhar Hussain delivered an address to the workers.
The ANP leader claimed that security agencies, the government and the people want merger of Khyber Pahtukhwa province in FATA.
He asserted that the locals want an end to FCR and rule of the courts. The protesters announced to continue the agitation until the president announces the merger.-Agencies
ANP, FATA, PPP members rally in Red Zone seeking KPK-FATA merger
ISLAMABAD, October 9: Representatives of multiple political parties clashed with the law enforcers on Monday as they moved towards the Red Zone to record their protest seeking merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.
Workers of Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party and locals of FATA rallied in the federal capital today while the capital police checked their movement.
Barriers were erected at China Chowk however, law enforcers could not halt protesters’ movement.
Reportedly, senator Shahi Saeed, belonging to ANP led a group of workers in a violent clash with police personnel.
The police could not hinder protesters’ movement and they reached D-Chowk where ANP chief Iftikhar Hussain delivered an address to the workers.
The ANP leader claimed that security agencies, the government and the people want merger of Khyber Pahtukhwa province in FATA.
He asserted that the locals want an end to FCR and rule of the courts. The protesters announced to continue the agitation until the president announces the merger.-Agencies