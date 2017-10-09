PTI expresses reservations about appointment of NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD, October 9: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed its reservations about the appointment of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as the NAB chairman.
A meeting of the PTI central leaders was held at Bani Gala on Monday. The technical meeting briefed the meeting in detail about the appointment of the NAB chairman.
Talking to the media after the meeting, Naeemul Haq, the PTI spokesman, said that the PTI was not consulted regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman. “The performance of the NAB chairman will show whether the decision was right or wrong,” he added.
He said that the PTI has no role in the entire process of the appointment of the NAB chairman.
The PTI leaders said that corruption is the biggest problem of the country and its elimination is inevitable. They said that it was responsibility of the NAB chairman to bring other Panama Leaks accused to justice.-Agencies

