NAB can’t declare me proclaimed offender, haven’t received any notice: Hassan Nawaz
LONDON, October 9: Muhammad Hassan Nawaz Sharif, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and a respondent in the references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family, said on Monday that the court cannot declare Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
him a ‘proclaimed offender’. In a statement issued from London, Hassan Nawaz said he has not received any NAB summons at his residential address in London where he has been living for last 24 years. The former prime minister’s son said he is a British citizen and has never received the said summons according to British laws. Hassan termed NAB’s actions an exercise that is nothing more than political victimisation and an effort to make ‘news headlines’. He said he has not committed any crime which could him make him an absconder and has never fled from the country. An accountability court on Monday, hearing the graft cases against the Sharif family, approved NAB plea to declare Hasan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders.-Sabah
NAB can’t declare me proclaimed offender, haven’t received any notice: Hassan Nawaz
LONDON, October 9: Muhammad Hassan Nawaz Sharif, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and a respondent in the references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family, said on Monday that the court cannot declare Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
him a ‘proclaimed offender’. In a statement issued from London, Hassan Nawaz said he has not received any NAB summons at his residential address in London where he has been living for last 24 years. The former prime minister’s son said he is a British citizen and has never received the said summons according to British laws. Hassan termed NAB’s actions an exercise that is nothing more than political victimisation and an effort to make ‘news headlines’. He said he has not committed any crime which could him make him an absconder and has never fled from the country. An accountability court on Monday, hearing the graft cases against the Sharif family, approved NAB plea to declare Hasan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders.-Sabah