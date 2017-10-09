Any misadventure from enemy to receive befitting response: COAS

RISALPUR, October 9: Pakistan will respond befittingly to its enemies irrespective of their size if they dare to launch an act of aggression, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said, sources reported.
“We will not let anyone misinterpret our actions,” the COAS was quoted as saying to graduating cadets at the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur. “Armed forces are ready to take on both domestic and foreign challenges.”
He added: “Our enemy will be inflicted with irreparable losses in case of an aggressive act. Any adventurism will receive a fitting response.”
Gen Qamar said Pakistan’s war against terror had met success, and no country had rendered more sacrifices. However, he lamented, the international community did not recognise the sacrifices. Lauding the PAF, Gen Qamar said the force is the most important part of the country’s defence, saying it had played a significant role in destroying terrorists’ hideouts and training camps near the Pak-Afghan border.
“It was due to the commendable performance of the PAF that success could be achieved in the war on terror,” he said.
Meanwhile, the army chief also visited the family of an army soldier who embraced martyrdom at the Line of Control on September 29, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
Naib Subedar Muhammad Nadeem Shaheed was martyred while assisting evacuation of civilians who had been injured because of Indian firing.
Gen Qamar laid floral wreath on his grave in village Chah Ganja, Jhelum, offered prayers and interacted with his family.
The soldier, he added, lived up to the commitment of army by laying his life while protecting his innocent brothers, who were being cowardly targeted by Indian army.-Agencies

