One fine morning Sir British prime minister Winston Churchill called on the British queen to submit his resignation.The queen who was completely taken aback by Churchill’ sudden decision to call it a day asked him the reason for his decision as he had still sufficient time left in his stint as prime minister, Churchill told her he feels that enough is enough as fresh ideas have stopped coming to him.Compare Churchill’ s decision to voluntary step down from the premiership with our former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who isn’t fed up as yet even after enjoying the premiership of the country and chief ministership of Panjab, more than once.He still wants to be in the saddle and hopes that 2018 election would return him to the PM House for the fourth time.All his political efforts at the moment are directed towards the achievement of that objective.
The heads of the coterie of those thousand plus Nawaz Leaguers should hang in shame who elected him as their president despite supreme court’ s ruling and the pending high profile mega corruption cases against him.Not a single person out of them had the courage to stand up and tell him to nominate somebody else, preferably , out side his family circle as president of the party !
Unending desire to rule
