RAWALPINDI, October 10: Anti Terrorism Special Court No. 1 has sought details of assets of the former President Pervez Musharraf from FIA. Pervez Musharraf was nominated in the murder of Benazir Bhutto. He warned the guarantors of former President that Pervez Musharraf be presented in the court. Otherwise the surety bonds of one million rupees each will be confiscated at which the guarantors through their counsels have demanded leave from the court. The court while granting leave adjourned the court till November 18. To the extent of Former President Pervez Musharraf at separate case hearing his guarantors and lawyers were present.-Online
ATC seeks details of Pervez Musharraf’s assets
RAWALPINDI, October 10: Anti Terrorism Special Court No. 1 has sought details of assets of the former President Pervez Musharraf from FIA. Pervez Musharraf was nominated in the murder of Benazir Bhutto. He warned the guarantors of former President that Pervez Musharraf be presented in the court. Otherwise the surety bonds of one million rupees each will be confiscated at which the guarantors through their counsels have demanded leave from the court. The court while granting leave adjourned the court till November 18. To the extent of Former President Pervez Musharraf at separate case hearing his guarantors and lawyers were present.-Online