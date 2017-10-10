Zardari wants people to stay vigilant of Nawaz and Imran’s tactics
Says FATA must be merged with KPK
PESHAWAR, October 10: Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari has warned the people of Pakistan on Tuesday to stay vigilant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and two-time ousted premier Nawaz Sharif of their political tactics.
Zardari addressed workers of Pakistan People’s Party in capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and said that Imran Khan could not handle dengue outbreak in the province, how could he run the country.
He said that Federally Administered Tribal Areas must be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said claimed that employment of the people of Pakistan is the identity of Pakistan People’s Party. Zardari said that Imran Khan couldn’t give a new Pakistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, what would he do in case he becomes the premier.
PTI chairman has been given the idea of becoming the prime minister whereas he is a naive cricketer, he added. PPP co-chairman directed the party workers to ramp up efforts for victory in by-elections.
Zardari criticised Nawaz Sharif by rhetorically questioning why did he leave the Prime Minister House if he did not know the reason behind his ousting. He further asserted that Nawaz Sharif left the PM House owing to fear of those evicting him. -NNI
