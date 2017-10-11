Pro- American policies continue unabated

The visit to Moscow last week of the Saudi monarch with a big delegation was a very significant political development which cannot be brushed aside lightly. A big arms deal was signed between the two countries under which Riyadh would buy sophisticated Russian armoury. Washington is understandably disturbed over this mending of fences between Moscow and Riyadh. Pentagon and White House,it seems, are fighting a losing battle in both the middle east as well as In Afghanistan. The Taliban are giving the Americans the taste of their own medicine. The government of Ashraf Ghani controls only half of Afghanistan despite its newly raised Afghan national army by the Americans. The Talibans are doing with the Americans in Afghanistan the same which the vietcongs did with them in North Vietnam in 1960s. Their fate in Afghanistan is not going to be much different from their ignominious retreat in Hanoi. Make no mistake about it.
Why our leadership continues to kowtow to Washington is not understandable Despite Trump’ s insulting treatment to our leaders they continue to be apologetic in their relations with the Americans.

