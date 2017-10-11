NAB Chief vows to monitor prosecution in cases against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, October 11: Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal assumed command as the new chief of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday. While replying to a question in a brief conversation with media persons, the NAB chairman assured that he will himself monitor NAB’s prosecution in cases against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. On the first day of his office, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, who was appointed on Oct. 8, was briefed about key administrative and departmental affairs of the bureau at NAB’s headquarters here in Islamabad. Giving the officials their first task, the new NAB chief asked for the details of all outstanding cases, references and records -DNA

