Senate passes resolution against disqualified person heading political party
ISLAMABAD, October 11: The Senate has passed a resolution against the law permitting a disqualified person to become the head the political party. 52 votes were casted in the favor of the resolution
and 28 were casted against the resolution. The resolution was moved by Opposition Leader in Senate Aitzaz Ahsan.
According to the details, session of the Upper House held under the Chairmanship of Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday. Senator Aitzaz Ahsan presented the resolution which states that in Pakistan unfortunately situation has been emerged where a person unable to become member of the Parliament, can hold the top position of any political parry. The resolution further states that a non-elected person can become political party’s head. The resolution added that a person who abolished Pakistani nationality, court declares him untruthful, get disqualified by the court, such person can influence the policies of the parliament and can make decision while remaining outside the parliament. The resolution says that the parliament will become hostage to the person who himself can not go inside the parliament.
The Senate presents this resolution that a person ineligible to become member of the parliament or disqualified when he was a member of parliament can not hold top position of any political party.
Leader of the House, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, said that a bill regarding the issue had already passed from the Senate, so bringing a resolution regarding the same is inappropriate.
While expressing reservation, Minister for Law Zahid Hamid said nothing usual was happening in the country. He added the resolution was passed with mala fide intentions hence should not be deliberated upon. He said that every person should have the right to choose whoever they want as their leader. – Sabah
