PTI claims of making a new Pakistan, but have not worked on a single village: Zardari

NOWSHERA, October 11: : It was Pakistan Peoples Party that gave Pakhtuns their identity, said the party co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari, referring to changing the province’s name from North West Frontier Province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While addressing a workers convention in Kamoke, Nowshera on Tuesday, Zardari said they did not do Pakhtuns a favour by helping them secure their identity. But, he added, they just want Pakhtuns to not detach themselves from Pakistan. “We [just] want Pakistan and [its] Pukhtuns to be respected.” During his address, Zardari criticised the condition of Nowshera, saying it was where KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak belonged to but he had not done much for the betterment of his district. “They [the PTI leaders] claim of making a new Pakistan,” Zardari said. “But they have not even worked on a single village.”
The PPP co-chairperson maintained that people in power in KP were doing politics of pretence and do not actually know what their land and its people want.-Agencies

