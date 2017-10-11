LAHORE, October 11: Pakistan Awami Tehrik has moved the Supreme Court to declare null and void election of Nawaz Sharif as President of PML(N).
PAT’s leader Ishtiaq Chaudhry filed a petition, in which he contended that parliament has passed Election Act 2017 under which any ineligible and corrupt person can be head of any party. This amendment could allure the rule of mafia and the country can be transformed into “Banana Republic”.
According to petitioner the parliament can not pass the legislation against the constitution , whereas it is also against the spirit of the Islamic education.
He said in his application that the Election Act is the violation of both the laws hence court should declare null and void election process , in which Nawaz Sharif became the President of PML(N).-Online
PAT challenges Nawaz elections as party head
LAHORE, October 11: Pakistan Awami Tehrik has moved the Supreme Court to declare null and void election of Nawaz Sharif as President of PML(N).
PAT’s leader Ishtiaq Chaudhry filed a petition, in which he contended that parliament has passed Election Act 2017 under which any ineligible and corrupt person can be head of any party. This amendment could allure the rule of mafia and the country can be transformed into “Banana Republic”.
According to petitioner the parliament can not pass the legislation against the constitution , whereas it is also against the spirit of the Islamic education.
He said in his application that the Election Act is the violation of both the laws hence court should declare null and void election process , in which Nawaz Sharif became the President of PML(N).-Online