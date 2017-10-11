Army highlights minorities’ services following Safdar’s diatribe against Ahamdis

Image result for General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor

ISLAMABAD, October 11: The military on Wednesday took exception to PML-N leader retired Captain Muhammad Safdar’s diatribe against the persecuted Ahmadi community.
In a press conference, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director
General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan is for all irrespective of religion or sect.
“We are a Muslim-majority state but the white part of our flag stresses that Pakistan is for all irrespective of one’s sect or religion.”
Ghafoor then had a slide displaying pictures of some of the most important minority figures in Pakistan.
“They work for Pakistan and not because they belong to another different sect or religion. They are all Pakistanis,” he added.-Agencies

