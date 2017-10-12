YOUR TASK MR CHAIRMAN IS TO ENSURE THAT THE ACCUSED ARE AWARDED THE PUNISHMENT THEY DESERVE
Let us try to invest our confidence in the ‘resolve’ that the newly appointed Chairman NAB has vowed to opt in his first statement as country’s principal incharge of the accountability process. Justice ( r) Javaid Iqbal has a past too. And his past is not unknown to the people. He may not be entitled to any great pretense to any accomplishment of distinguished nature, but his name doesn’t bring to mind any disturbing memories. Let us assume he is born today. His life begins now. He has to make his name in history on the basis of what he does now and tomorrow and the day after. He has to act fast to obliterate the memories of the image the outgoing chairman gave to his office and to the organization he headed.
Right away Justice Iqbal is up against a gigantic task. He has to push the process of the prosecution of the Sharif family towards its logical end. The job of his organization is not to deliver justice. That is the job of the courts. The job of his organization is to display highest standards of efficiency and excellence in ensuring that the accused are awarded the punishments sought in the references against them.
The accused, like all accused any where in the world, are trying to create an impression that they are not being prosecuted, but are being persecuted.
The task of the NAB is to ensure that the accused don’t get the benefit of the doubt in the end. Pakistan can’t afford the REPEAT of the stories of Qamar-u-zaman era.
