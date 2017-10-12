Pakistan, South Africa may play series later this year

LAHORE: The postponement of T20 Global League has opened up a window for Pakistan-South Africa cricket series later this year, sources said on Thursday.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are believed to be in talks for a possible series towards the end of 2017. The series would likely be held in South Africa, the sources said.
The possibility of a bilateral series arose after CSA announced earlier this week that the inaugural T20 Global League had been postponed till November 2018.
The postponement of the T20 tournament has freed up the South African team towards the end of the ongoing year, and PCB is in early talks with CSA for a tour, the sources said.
Matters regarding fixtures and venues would be finalised once a decision is taken on the bilateral series. The series is likely to be finalised within the next few days.

