Adulteration galore in foodstuff

There are confirmed reports that meat of the diseased and dead chicken is being served in many hotels and restaurants of the federal capital which they get at a cheaper rate. Whenever the district health authorities whose job it is to take action against the management of these hotels start taking action under the law, they are prevented by some influential hidden hands moving in the corridors of power from proceeding against the culprits. Many startling disclosures in this connection were made by the district health officer of the federal capital before the Senate standing committee on Health recently. He informed the committee members that the products mixed in the poultry feed are resulting in heart liver and kidney diseases.
It is in the evidence that oxytocin is injected in cows and buffalos as a result of which they give three times more milk. One of the after effect of this drug is. This drug can lead to infertility in women. Oxytocin costs just Rs 4 and if the government cannot do anything else, can’t it increase its price by hundred times for discouraging its use in milk production? Only recently the health authorities destroyed 25000 litre sub-standard milk transported from Rawat and Sargodha to the federal capital.

